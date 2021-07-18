Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.93. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

