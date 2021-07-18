Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

