Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

BHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

