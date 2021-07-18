14,426 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,094,410. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

