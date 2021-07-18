Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.82% of Financial Institutions worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.10 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

