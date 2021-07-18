Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $328.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $329.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.08.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

