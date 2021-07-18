Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.85. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 754,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $255.88 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,759,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

