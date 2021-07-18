Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

