9,797 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.