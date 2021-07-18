Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,115,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 28,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

