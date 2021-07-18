HRT Financial LP Invests $1.21 Million in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $713.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 over the last 90 days.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

