Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $501,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth $14,969,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

