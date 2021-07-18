HRT Financial LP Purchases 366,026 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2,567.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 366,026 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.25% of 22nd Century Group worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. On average, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

