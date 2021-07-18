HRT Financial LP Increases Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 282.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

