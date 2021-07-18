HRT Financial LP Purchases 16,828 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SURF shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

