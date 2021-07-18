HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SOL opened at $7.06 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.
SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).
Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.