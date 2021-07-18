HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 107,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

NYSE SOL opened at $7.06 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $492.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.