Donald W. Duda Sells 8,874 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.