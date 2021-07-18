Joel Lebowitz Sells 5,574 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $379,254.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares in the company, valued at $379,254.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joel Lebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $431,204.64.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $359,244.30.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

