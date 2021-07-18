Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.