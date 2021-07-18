Richard H. Lenny Purchases 10,000 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

