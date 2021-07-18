The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

