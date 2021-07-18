Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 109,561 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.94. The firm has a market cap of £148.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

