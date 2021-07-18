Sentivate Trading Down 24.6% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.48 million and $196,969.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.04 or 0.00829304 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

