First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 80.0% in June

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $60.20.

