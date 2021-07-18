Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $41,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CW opened at $115.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

