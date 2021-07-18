Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 368,510 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,510 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Apartment Income REIT worth $41,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $223,206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $163,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,759 shares of company stock worth $7,030,416.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.