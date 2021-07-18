Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Grows By 81.6%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 877,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the June 15th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,777.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.