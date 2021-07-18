United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,070,000 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 11,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Friday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines will post -13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

