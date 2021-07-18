Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Rises By 34.8%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 14,790,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

