Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,808 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $44,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

