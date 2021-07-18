RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of RBC Bearings worth $45,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

