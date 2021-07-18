Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,708 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN opened at $12.74 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.