Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.84.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock worth $25,141,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

