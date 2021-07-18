Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.32. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.