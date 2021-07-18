Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 179.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $46,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $190,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

