Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

INSG stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

