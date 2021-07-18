Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sells 9,664 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CTO Sam Crigman sold 9,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $809,166.72.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.