Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,514.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,326.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

