Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Cowen

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $218.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 1.22. Globant has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.61.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Globant by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Globant by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.