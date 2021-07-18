Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

