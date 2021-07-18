Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

RF stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

