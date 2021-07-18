Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the stock’s previous close.
RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.
RF stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.37.
In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
