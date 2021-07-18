Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.91.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 449,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

