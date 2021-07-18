TD Securities Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.60.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of FR opened at C$16.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$12.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.00 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,000. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,400 in the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.