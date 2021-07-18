SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of SMC stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58. SMC has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

