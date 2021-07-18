Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WD opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $902,471.68. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

