Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $57.53 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,178,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.87% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $57,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

