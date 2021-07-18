UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,252.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,849,007.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,273 shares of company stock worth $12,046,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

