Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Strongbridge Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million.

SBBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 376,782 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

