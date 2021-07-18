Michael Dolan Sells 53,743 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47.

Shares of HMHC opened at $10.40 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

