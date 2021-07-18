MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $487,350.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $487,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

